YP Comment: An early election?

IT is slightly ironic that Labour will oppose Article 50, the two-year process that begins Britain’s divorce from the European Union, if Theresa May does not guarantee access to the single market at the outset.

After all, Jeremy Corbyn is being far more specific on this one policy than he was during the entire EU referendum when his deliberate low-profile and ambivalence – the Labour leader has always been lukewarm towards the European Union – so irritated the Remain campaign as working-class families voted for Brexit in unforeseen numbers.

Perhaps Mr Corbyn should have been more engaged with the referendum from the outset, including whether the June 23 vote was advisory or binding before the High Court ruled last Thursday that Parliament would have to sanction the triggering of the aforementioned Article 50.

As politicians attempt to weaken the Prime Minister’s negotiating hand before she even begins talks, there’s also the small irony of Brexit-supporting MPs opposing the High Court’s rulings when a renewal of Parliament’s sovereignty was one of their more compelling raison d’etres.

All this makes Mrs May’s position even more invidious as she begins trade talks to India, a country whose young entrepreneurs appear to be shunning the UK because they’re perplexed by the mixed messages on immigration.

Unless she can make sense of all the conflicting interests, Mr Corbyn’s move makes an early election more likely – a slight irony when many Labour MPs believe this is the best way to defeat a leader who they regard as unelectable.

