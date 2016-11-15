YP Comment: Bickering over Brexit deal - Arguments over EU must stop

THE difficulty of the balancing act faced by the Government as it gets to grips with the fine detail of Britain’s exit from the European Union was underlined yet again yesterday by two reports from the business community.

Leeds City Region’s assessment of the importance of EU workers to the economy, and also to future skills requirements, re-emphasises that we live in an increasingly global environment in terms of doing business successfully. One in 20 of the workforce is from the EU, and in the key manufacturing sector, that rises to one in eight. Any looming restriction on movement would therefore have serious implications for this region’s economy.

The warning from the Open Britain campaign group that Britain faces £1.2bn in additional import costs if the country opts for a so-called “hard Brexit” illustrates how vexed and argumentative advocates of the competing approaches remain. The unending claim and counter-claim about the merits of remaining in the EU single market and customs union, at a likely price of ceding a measure of control over borders and immigration, are hampering progress towards finding an approach that works best for Britain.

These arguments must be brought to a close so the Government can set a course for prosperity and border controls whilst safeguarding the needs of businesses which wish to recruit from abroad.

The Government has already said that skilled workers will continue to be welcomed, and there is no conflict in that position with those who supported Brexit in order to stop uncontrolled immigration.

These matters go to the heart of Britain’s future, and what this region needs is not continued bickering on ideological grounds over hard or soft Brexit, but a cohesive plan to ensure we continue to have a skilled workforce and the ability to plug any gaps.

PM sets out sensible position

THERESA May’s vision of a post-Brexit Britain leading the way in global trade agreements, which she set out last night, was a carefully-calibrated one designed to reassure audiences both at home and abroad.

The Prime Minister was at pains to reach out to the new United States president-elect, Donald Trump, in her first major foreign policy speech, a shrewd move since the indications from his camp are that he will look favourably on an early trade deal with Britain.

But Mrs May had also to reach out to the EU, her keenness to work with what she called “old allies” an indication of her understanding that trading links with Europe will be central to Britain’s future fortunes.

Inevitably, there was a lack of detailed policy in her speech. Mrs May’s difficulty in being too specific is that her Government appears still not to know what form Brexit will take in terms of trade agreements and immigration controls.

Nor can it yet be certain of either the approach the EU will take to negotiations, or the state of the US economy under Mr Trump, and the possible consequences for world markets.

Nevertheless, the broad ambitions that Mrs May set out, of Britain being a leading advocate of free trade and flexible in forging new relationships, are likely to be widely welcomed both internationally and at home.

There remain many imponderables about Brexit, but positioning Britain as an enthusiastic and enterprising trading partner is a sensible position to adopt at this stage – especially at a time of such political upheaval and uncertainty around the world.

Best wishes to new YCCC coach

THE new coach of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Andrew Gale, takes up his post with an enormous amount of goodwill behind him, but also with expectations sky high following the recent glory years.

He has a hard act to follow after the success of his predecessor, Jason Gillespie, but there is every reason to be confident that Gale will rise to the challenge and steer the club to yet more triumphs.

Gale was the most trusted of lieutenants to Gillespie, and their partnership has done much to re-establish the habit of winning as part of Yorkshire’s DNA, to the delight of the members.

There can be no doubt about Gale’s appetite for success. Two county championships, and very nearly a third, during his seven years as captain put that beyond question.

Gale’s place as one of Yorkshire’s great servants is assured. Now a new opportunity opens up for him to write his name into the club’s history. We wish him well.