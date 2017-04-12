YP Comment: Boris’s battles over Syria war crimes

NINE months into the job, Boris Johnson is discovering that the job of Foreign Secretary requires not just diplomacy – but a certain nimbleness that extends beyond his trademark off-the-cuff messages.

This is exemplified by the global response to the odious Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons against its own people, a blatant war crime, and the G7 rejecting Mr Johnson’s call for targeted sanctions against those complicit in this abuse of humanity.

Critics of the Foreign Secretary will say it is further evidence of his lack of influence on the world stage just days after he called off a planned visit to Moscow to meet senior Kremlin officials accused of propping up President Bashir al-Assad in Syria so that Rex Tillerson, the relatively new US Secretary of State, can today make the rest of the world’s misgivings clear in robust language following America’s airstrikes early last Friday.

Yet, while critics are right to caution against further cruise missile strikes unless there’s a political strategy to remove Assad from office, there is a growing realisation that President Donald Trump had to act because his predecessor Barack Obama’s empty threats were no deterrent whatsoever to the use of weapons of mass destruction and disregard of all international conventions. Furthermore, there is an agreement that the UN and others can’t negotiate with Syria if President Assad remains in office – and that the current crisis does, in fact, present a rare window of opportunity.

This is not just a challenge for Britain which still carries the scars of joining forces with America in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. The current crisis is a direct threat to world peace and attempts by Mr Johnson, and others, to work collaboratively should be applauded rather than belittled – innocent civilians caught up in Syria’s relentless civil war have no one else to turn to in their hour of need.

Flood of concerns

THE special affinity that Prince Charles enjoys with rural areas was self-evident when he met flooding victims in Cumbria. He took the devastated town of Appleby to his heart when he visited the Cumbrian community shortly after Storm Desmond destroyed homes, businesses and livelihoods in December 2015 and wanted to meet residents to hear about their struggles – and whether proposed remedial measures will be sufficiently robust or not.

It’s a key point which will resonate in Yorkshire where the flurry of ministers to the county following the floods of more than 15 months ago has slowed to a trickle as the issue drops down the political agenda faster than a receding river. Where politicians fear to go, the heir to the throne leads by example and it is to be hoped that he also mentions this county’s plight when he next pens one of his infamous ‘black spider’ letters to the powers-that-be.

After all, Yorkshire’s flooding victims have still to forgive the last Government for its mealy-mouthed response. Only last week, The Yorkshire Post revealed that EU funds earmarked for this region had been used to fund Whitehall’s administrative costs and repay grants paid out by Brussels following the 2007 floods. And they’ve certainly not forgotten David Cameron’s temerity to express his “love” for Yorkshire when he had presided over a lacklustre response that contained such little empathy and urgency. With insurance giant Aviva UK pressing for more effective cover for small businesses in flood-risk areas, this is one instance where Prince Charles should not hesitate to use his unique position to influence Ministers. Over to you, Sir.

GYS show-stopper

SHOULD children be given a day off school to attend the Great Yorkshire Show?

Event organisers think so – they intend to highlight the Show’s educational benefits this July and the importance of nurturing a new generation of farmers and food producers to sustain Yorkshire’s agricultural industry.

Conversely there will be parents, and others, who believe the GYS is a predominantly commercial event, with its avenues of trade stands, even though it’s important that people of all ages understand the provenance of food.

Given that the Supreme Court ruled against term-time absences last week in a landmark case which effectively said that lessons must come first, this is one instance where schools should, perhaps, give discretion to farming families who want to take their children to Harrogate to show cattle and so on. For them, farming is a way of life and teachers should respect the specific circumstances of those concerned.