YP Comment: Brexit demands expertise of all. Fallout as EU ambassador quits

IT did not take long for Nigel Farage, that paragon of diplomacy, to wade into the political row after Sir Ivan Rogers resigned, abruptly, as the UK’s ambassador to the European Union to increase the pressure on Theresa May over Brexit.

“The Foreign Office needs a complete clear-out. A tough Brexiteer should replace Sir Ivan,” declared the former Ukip leader who had promised to spend more time with his family before turning up at Trump Tower in New York to ingratiate himself with the next US president.

If only it was this simple. The rise of populist politics masks the actual complexity of negotiating global trade deals – or Britain’s forthcoming exit from the European Union which could still be ruinous to the nation’s finances unless the Government is calm, astute and pragmatic.

In this sense, Sir Ivan’s resignation – ahead of his expected retirement later this year – is a loss. He had earned the respect of previous ministers, Tory and Labour alike, and knew how the EU functioned.

Yet, while Leave supporters will say his recent interventions were symptomatic of a civil servant still in denial about the outcome of the referendum vote on June 23 last year, there is a growing sense that Theresa May’s control-freakery is becoming counter-productive because the Prime Minister is still uncertain about her own definition of ‘Brexit means Brexit’.

For, while it would be imprudent of the Tory leader to reveal her negotiating hand in advance, the electorate deserve to be kept informed of her priorities as she’s accused of “muddled thinking” by Sir Ivan. They also have a right to expect their Prime Minister to use the experience of all, including those who might disagree with her. After all, the best Brexit deal will require an unprecedented collective effort, a point Mrs May would be wise to take on board.

Fracking faux pax

IF it wasn’t for the fact that fracking has not yet started in North Yorkshire, it would almost certainly have been blamed for the minor earthquake recorded off the Scarborough coast earlier this week.

This debate has been allowed to become so toxic that reasoned opinion, by both fracking advocates and opponents, has been drowned out by the serial scaremongerers and their increasingly spurious arguments.

As activists set up a protest camp at Kirby Misperton in the hope of stopping fracking firm Third Energy’s proposed operations which were approved by North Yorkshire County Council last year, Friends of the Earth have been rightly admonished by the Advertising Standards Authority for making ‘misleading’ claims.

By stating erroneously that fracking could cause cancer, and lead to the contamination of drinking water, Friends of the Earth’s assertions have undermined the legitimacy of the valid planning arguments which have been used to oppose plans to extract shale gas.

Its actions also sit uneasily with those who people who support the organisation’s charitable endeavours, namely raising awareness about countryside issues, but who do not wish to see their donations used to bankroll an overtly political organisation.

With tensions rising in North Yorkshire, both sides need to temper their language. They also need to remember that Britain needs to safeguard future energy supplies in order to keep the wheels of industry turning. If fracking is not part of this equation, what do they propose instead?

Spirit of adventure: Donald Campbell remembered

FIFTY years after his death on Coniston Water, the anniversary of Donald Campbell’s death rekindled memories about the spirit of adventure that he epitomised. Unlike today’s technologically-driven world, this was an era when human endeavour pushed back the boundaries of mankind thanks to pioneers like Mr Campbell, Sir Edmund Hillary conquering Everest and the iconic Apollo moon landings.

Though health and safety experts would shudder at this proposition, there are occasions when risks are justified and Mr Campbell was fully aware of this as his Bluebird boat reached a record speed of 328mph before breaking up. As his daughter Gina, who lives near Leeds, said with prophetic poignancy: “It is really hard to describe one’s emotions. For me the biggest one is humility. I am just so proud to be my father’s daughter and to have witnessed what he did in his life.” In doing so, she can draw immense comfort from the intrigue generated by such landmarks in time.