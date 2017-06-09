YP Comment: Britain needs to bottle the Brownlee spirit

IT is often said that sport and politics don’t mix.

Yet, as the country comes to terms with last night’s election result, Leeds will be preparing to host the latest leg of the ITU World Triathlon Series.

A global event that will reflect the city’s status as the home of the triathlon, Leeds would not be welcoming the sport – and the world – if it was not for the indomitable Brownlee brothers, Alistair and Jonny, who are role models like no other.

Born winners, who are rooted in Yorkshire and who have spurred each other on to even greater success, it’s their willpower and sportsmanship, exemplified by the inspirational and now iconic image of Alistair carrying his dehydrated sibling to a finish line, that continues to transcend sport and society.

Even Theresa May observed at the time: “There in that moment, we saw revealed an essential truth. That we succeed or fail together. We achieve together or fall short together.”

Words that she now has cause to reflect upon, Britain should be bottling the Brownlee spirit – the world-beating brothers are not only great sportsmen but even greater individuals.

If more people, from politicians to humble individuals, can find a way to embrace their values and their example, the country will be all the better for it – and a lot healthier too.