YP Comment: Britain’s future in the balance. May’s election gamble backfires

BRITAIN is bracing itself for an uncertain political future after Theresa May’s election gamble appeared to backfire.

Based on the exit poll, Mrs May could not be assured of a Parliamentary majority, never mind the landslide which was forecast at the outset of the campaign.

Even if the Tories accrue more than 326 MPs to secure a majority, or match the 331 seats won in 2015, the Prime Minister’s standing will be much diminished – she did not, after all, have to call this election and there was no popular clamour for her to do so when she took her party, and her country, by surprise.

Yet it appears the Tories might have paid a heavy price for a lacklustre campaign. Brexit, the defining issue, barely featured, while they also under-estimated Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s formidable abilities as an election campaigner – his entire career has revolved around protest politics.

Yesterday’s election was supposed the culmination of two years of political uncertainty and upheaval – a by-product of David Cameron’s unexpected majority in 2015 which meant he was duty-bound to honour his commitment to hold a EU referendum when he never envisaged being in a position to do so. Instead he resigned nearly a year ago, his reputation in ruins,

Ideally, following three nationwide votes in as many years, Britain needed a prolonged period of political stability so the next Government could focus its energies on securing the best possible Brexit deal – negotiations formally begin in just over a week’s time – while making sure the country’s security procedures and key public services are ‘fit for purpose’.

In many respects, this was encapsulated by the response of 75-year-old Brenda Parsons who spoke for the nation on the day Mrs May called this snap election by telling a TV crew: “You’re joking. Not another one. I can’t stand this.” Now there might be another election. Yet the Bristolian did also say: “You need somebody who’s got a little bit of guts to get us all going.”

It had been widely assumed that it would fall to Mrs May, on the basis she could secure a majority in the region of 80 seats to justify this snap election, to provide the reassuring leadership needed while Britain prepares to leave the European Union while, at the same time, coming to terms with the evolving terrorist threat.

However, as the campaign evolved, it became clear that the election was dividing the country and Labour was tapping into simmering discontent, particularly amongst younger and first-time voters.

Yet, while Mrs May did – to her credit – pull the country together after she succeeded Mr Cameron, the party’s uncosted manifesto, and resulting fallout over the so-called ‘dementia tax’, did not play out well with older voters and her aides appeared to have taken the more optimistic opinion polls at face value. One explanation could be Labour voters who switched to Ukip not supporting the Tories in anticipated numbers, and the delivery of postal votes, coinciding with the social care furore.

Just as Britain was left divided down the middle over Brexit, history appears to be repeating itself.

Whatever the final outcome, the electorate’s judgement will need to be respected and the country’s political leaders will need to show far greater poise than they did during this unedifying campaign which featured too many personal attacks and insufficient debate about the more substantive policy issues.

They will have to work with the hand they have been dealt. There is no other way.