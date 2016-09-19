YP Comment: Buying British. Drive to support farmers

FARMERS deserve the wholehearted support of British consumers, and so the decision by the Co-op to stock only meat produced in this country is to be welcomed.

This is exactly the sort of vote of confidence by the food industry that agriculture needs in order to thrive, and if other major food retailers were to follow suit farmers could look towards the future with an increased degree of confidence.

There are the best of reasons to choose to buy British meat. It is produced to the highest welfare standards in the world, and consumers can be sure that they are getting a quality product.

It also makes solid commercial sense for retailers to do everything in their power to support farmers, because consumer surveys consistently demonstrate a desire to buy British food. That means an alliance between shoppers, retailers and farmers is to the benefit of all of them.

Co-op to rely only on British for bacon and lamb