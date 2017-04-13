YP Comment: Calendar Girls and their legacy

WHAT a legacy. Eighteen years after the risqué poses by members of Rylstone WI changed the dynamics of charity fundraising, as well as inspiring a hit Hollywood movie and much else besides, Yorkshire’s very own Calendar Girls remain an inspiration with their tireless work on behalf of cancer sufferers.

Their latest venture could not be more quintessentially English – Tea with the Girls – as they look to raise funds for Bloodwise, the leading blood cancer research charity. Like their original calendar which became a global phenomenon and encouraged others to pose in various states of undress, they hope others will hold cream teas where any personal embarrassment can be kept to a minimum.

Who would have thought that the death of John Baker from non-Hodgkins Lymphoma would inspire his Calendar Girl wife Angela – the original Miss February – to come up with a novel idea which continues to raise lifesaving, and life-changing, sums of money?