YP Comment: Can hope trump hate in the USA? America’s race to the bottom

HOW times change. Nearly three decades ago, the United States was a shining beacon of liberty and democracy as Ronald Reagan implored Communist eastern Europe to embrace Western values of citizenship.

On one memorable visit to Berlin, he challenged his Russian counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev “Tear down this wall!” Fast forward to 2016 and Americans finally go to the polls at the end of the most unedifying electoral campaign in US history.

It’s a rum choice – Hillary Clinton only has a chance of winning because Donald Trump is so hated and vice-versa. Whoever wins, neither will begin their presidency from a position of strength – both have the lowest ever popularity ratings of any candidate.

Yet this matters. The victor will not only have the invidious job of presiding over a divided and polarised America, but they will also be the de facto head of a fractious free world crying out for strong, but responsible leadership over the Middle East, notably the bloodbath in Syria, and improved relations with an assertive Russia. Even though President Reagan was mocked by many, he exemplified the fabled ‘American Dream’ which appears to be becoming a nightmare because of a dearth of uplifting leaders who can inspire and unite in equal measure.

Of course the world today is very different to the 1980s as a result of the forces of globalisation, but there are already signs that America’s young are becoming even more disenfranchised because they have lost faith in a political system held up to the rest of the world. Talking about ‘democracy’ is no longer sufficient, democrats must also lead, and both Mrs Clinton – bidding to become America’s first female president – and her bombastic opponent, a tycoon whose notion of diplomacy is to cause as much offence as possible, have failed this test. The clue is in the name, the eventual winner needs to be presidential. It can only be hoped that the victor has Reagan-like gravitas and vision – they, and the world, will need it if hope is to trump hate following a desperate election like no other.

Safety of teachers

AS today’s heart-rending report into the murder of much-loved Leeds teacher Ann Maguire in April 2014 by teenage student William Cornick make abundantly clear, this “unique and tragic event is without precedent” and needs to be acknowledged.

The first teacher to lose their life in Britain since Philip Lawrence’s murder in 1995, it’s impossible to legislate for the actions of a pupil whose previous behaviour had not caused alarm and who demonstrated a “bizarre calmness and air of normality” moments after stabbing Mrs Maguire to death at Corpus Christi College.

Given these circumstances, and how such safeguarding reports like this invariably often apportion blame, it’s also important to acknowledge independent reviewer Nick Page’s central conclusion: “No one could have predicted or pre-empted Will Cornick’s attack on Ann Maguire and following her murder, individuals and organisations acted courageously, coherently and professionally in supporting the school and affected people.”

Yet, while there are some procedural lessons to be learned, this is one of those reports which every headteacher, and LEA boss, needs to read and reflect upon. Are they doing enough to protect teachers? Can any protocols be improved? Given Cornick’s Facebook posts before the murder, is there a means by which pupils can report – anonymously – any bravado on social media that might, in fact, reveal dangerous motives? There is no-size-fits-all solution, but the education establishment owes it to the Maguire family to tackle these questions and keep classroom safety under review at all times.

A focal point

GIVEN THAT there are many smaller urban conurbations that are home to magnificent cathedrals, it is only right that Hull’s Holy Trinity Church has been afforded Minster status, a title which will be formally bestowed during next year’s City of Culture celebrations.

Long regarded as the country’s largest parish church, it is undergoing a £4.5m transformation and, more importantly, continues to play an active role in Hull, both spiritually and socially, thanks to its team of clergy and their special communication skills. As the Archbishop of York said when he gave his personal blessing to the name change, it can only be to Hull’s longer-term advantage if it has a place of worship that is such a focal point for so many.