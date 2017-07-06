YP Comment: Captain Joe – Root passes cricket’s Test of time

EVER since Joe Root held his first cricket bat before he could even walk, he was singled out as a future player of note because of his all-round flair at the crease and an impish – sometimes mischievous – personality that could not be more endearing to his team-mates and supporters.

As such, the pride will be palpable when Sheffield’s very own Captain Joe skippers England’s Test team for the very first time when he leads his side out at Lord’s, the home of cricket, for the start of the eagerly-awaited series with South Africa.

A day of destiny for a bristling batsman who has become one of this county’s finest and foremost ambassadors, the 26-year-old will receive no shortage of guidance, some wisdom more helpful than others, from the game’s more outspoken grandees. Our advice, however, could not be more sincere or simpler – don’t let the new role change you from being the cherubic Joe Root who won the hearts of Yorkshire and cricket devotees alike.