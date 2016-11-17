YP Comment: City bid must go forward

A CONSTANT theme in all the assurances from the Government about Brexit has been that it will not result in Britain pulling up the drawbridge and severing amicable relations with Europe.

Yet if Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has her way and withdraws this country from the 2023 European Capital of Culture bid, that is precisely the signal that will be sent.

And for our region, that would jeopardise what is an excellent chance of Leeds taking the title and reaping a huge economic reward worth hundreds of millions of pounds and a major boost to tourism.

This withdrawal must be strongly resisted. A huge amount of money, at least £500,000, has already been spent on preparing the Leeds bid, which is crucial to the long-term ambitions and success of the city.

The kudos and investment the title would bring are a golden opportunity to showcase both the city and the region on a global stage.

It would also cast Leeds and Yorkshire as cultural ambassadors for Britain, a role we are more than happy to fulfil. We have all seen what a profound impact UK City of Culture status is already having on Hull, so imagine a similar boost for Leeds.

Such a prize is too important to become a political football for Mrs Bradley, and we need assurances from the Government that it will not become so at this relatively late stage.

Happily, her view is opposed by the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, who wishes the 2023 bid to go forward and give Leeds its chance. Since his is the more influential voice of the two ministers, it is to be hoped he prevails.

‘Don’t let our #Leeds2023 European Capital of Culture dream vanish into dust’