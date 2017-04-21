YP Comment: Councils and lack of leadership

THERE is nothing wrong with Harrogate Council, or any other local authority, reviewing how they deliver services to the public – every well-run business looks to make efficiencies on an annual basis. What is less encouraging is the borough’s desire to spend £70,000 of public money on external consultants – who presumably don’t know the area, issues or priorities – to make intended savings of £880,000.

Not only will this buck-passing, if approved, reflect poorly on the calibre of the council’s existing management and leadership, but it adds to the £72m that Yorkshire town halls have already spent on outside expertise over the past five years. Given the spending constraints facing local government, it beggars belief that Harrogate – or any other council for that matter – cannot acquire the necessary advice from respected experts employed by other authorities such as North Yorkshire. Just think how far this £70,000 could go if spent more wisely by the powers-that-be.