YP Comment: Cycling’s value to the county

IN just three years, the Tour de Yorkshire has grown in stature and is now established on the professional cycling map. Just as significant as the purported number of spectators – an estimated 2.2 million – is the reported increase in the number of international broadcasters now covering the race.

Not only is this indicative of cycling’s popularity, but this is Yorkshire’s ‘shop window’ to the world – it means iconic images of this county’s stunning scenery are being shown to a global audience that continues to grow in size. This awareness can only help attract more tourists here.

And unlike the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games which are held every four years, and move from city to city, this annual race – and the UCI Road World Championships in two years time – means Yorkshire will continue to benefit from its yellow jersey position at the head of cycling’s peloton.