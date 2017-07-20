YP Comment: Driffield Show serves up a treat

It’s not only the biggest date in the town’s agricultural calendar, it’s also Yorkshire’s largest one-day country show.

And yesterday the Driffield Show, returning for its 142nd incarnation, pulled in the crowds serving as a gentle reminder that our agriculture industry is one of the region’s great success stories.

Following on from last week’s Great Yorkshire Show, more than 20,000 visitors flocked to the Driffield showground where they enjoyed a plethora of equestrian events, dog displays and rural crafts events.

The fact that traditional agricultural shows like this have been around for so long means it’s perhaps all too easy to take them for granted.

Equally, it’s easy to forget that our hard-working countryside communities are the backbone of this county and at a time of uncertainty for farming and rural businesses, it is shows like this that make us appreciate our heritage and give us our sense of identity.