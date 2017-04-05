YP Comment: Egg on trust’s face

An unholy row has broken out after the National Trust dropped the word Easter from its annual egg hunt in favour of the name of sponsor Cadbury.

In previous years, the events at 300 National Trust properties have been known as ‘Easter Egg Trails’ but are now being referred to as ‘Cadbury Egg Hunts’. The row has now embroiled Prime Minister Theresa May, who has referred to the National Trust’s position as ‘frankly ridiculous’; while the Church of England accused the Trust of adding Easter references to its website overnight in a failed bid to reduce criticism.

The National Trust says it is ‘nonsense’ that it has downplayed the meaning of the festival but the simple fact remains that commercialisation has trumped the religious symbolism of new life provided by Easter eggs.

The sad truth of the matter is the stance of both the National Trust and Cadbury is turning what should be a joyful occasion for thousands of families into a political football.