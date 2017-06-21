YP Comment: Fantastic Fahey

EVEN though the champion miler Ribchester carried Sheikh Mohammed’s colours to Royal Ascot glory in the precipitous Queen Anne Stakes, this was a famous victory made in Yorkshire.

This was the most significant success to date in the career of trainer Richard Fahey who has turned his Malton stables into one of the top Flat yards in the country after starting off with just a handful of horses in 2003. After years of 4.30am starts, he can sleep easy after this Group One success.

With Ribchester superbly ridden by jockey William Buick, a graduate of Doncaster’s Northern Racing College, this memorable win offers further proof that Flat racing’s balance of power is shifting from its home in Newmarket to Yorkshire.