YP Comment: Farron puts beliefs before party

GIVEN the Lib Dems pride themselves on being a broad church, it’s ironic that Tim Farron felt he could not be leader while staying true to his personal beliefs as a strong Christian.

However his position effectively became untenable when former police chief Brian Paddick, the party’s openly gay home affairs spokesman, resigned citing “concerns about the leader’s views on various issues”. This question of morals is another blow to a party in danger of losing its political compass; a handful of gains in last week’s election could not mask a far wider loss of support.