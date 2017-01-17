YP Comment: Giving power to the people

YOU don’t have to look far to find community spirit in action. All over the country bands of dedicated volunteers act as the glue that binds their communities together.

In York, local residents have embraced this idea more than most. The city’s library and archive services, along with some of its pubs and cafes are run by members of the community, and 18-council-owned allotments could be next.

The city is home to more than a thousand allotment plots and has a waiting list stretching into the hundreds. But running these allotments costs the council £17,000 a year, which is why local residents are keen to take over control of them.

At a time when local authorities are looking to make savings wherever they can this would seem like a “win-win” situation for York Council.

David Cameron used to talk about creating a Big Society but York’s army of volunteers is actually making it happen. And all power to them.