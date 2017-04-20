YP Comment: Golden girl Jess

She was a superstar of track and field and Sheffield’s golden girl, Jessica Ennis-Hill, basked in the spotlight once again yesterday as she was made a dame at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace for her services to athletics.

It was a proud moment for the 31-year-old, who won heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics and silver four years later in Rio.

Jess not only commanded the respect of her rivals, but she sought to uphold the integrity of athletics, became a role model for women in sport and inspired a generation with her cheery demeanour, and will to win, after claiming a second world title in 2015 just a year after giving birth to her son Reggie.

She was the embodiment of Sheffield steel which she displayed to the world on the greatest sporting stage of all and her triumphant involvement on ‘Super Saturday’ when she, along with Sir Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford, all won gold, framed her name in the annals of British sport forever.