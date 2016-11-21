YP Comment: Hull honours its lost

YORKSHIRE owes a debt of gratitude to its fishermen that can never be repaid.

In storm and snow, they put to sea, landing catches to put food on the table, and in doing so played a vital role in fuelling the industrial revolution that helped to make our county the place it is today.

But the terrible price many paid for their jobs is reflected in Hull’s new memorial to 6,000 trawlermen lost at sea.

The Yorkshire Post campaigned in support of establishing the memorial, and the city should be proud that, at long last, it is about to be unveiled. Hull’s fishing fleet is, sadly, only a memory now but its heritage lives on.

The memorial will stand as a reminder of the courage of the men who put to sea to earn the most hazardous of livelihoods. We may never be able to repay, but we can honour their memory.

‘Headstone’ for fishermen who never left sea