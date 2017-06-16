YP Comment: Inferno: Safety must come first. Anger of Tower victims justifiable

“WE have a right to be angry. Because of people saving money, people are dying.” These raw words, spoken with brutal candour by a young man who lives close to the charred shell of Grenfell Tower, epitomise the public’s dismay at the painfully slow political response to a fire tragedy which has claimed at least 30 lives – and counting.

He spoke for all – and, to her credit, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom listened respectfully, and sorrowfully, before defending Prime Minister Theresa May’s response and now contentious decision not meet stricken families when she visited the disaster scene for herself.

Even though the Queen and Prince William’s impromptu visit to a rest centre brought reassuring comfort, residents and survivors can no longer contain their anger as they wait agonisingly for definitive news about loved ones not seen since the inferno ripped through the tower block early on Tuesday.

They want to know – with justification – why successive governments have been so complacent over public safety, why a coroner’s recommendation in 2013 to fit tower blocks with sprinklers was ignored and why warnings that Grenfell Tower was a ‘death trap’ were not acted upon.

From their perspective, they believe – rightly or wrongly – that this disaster has been exacerbated by austerity and that tenants have been treated with unacceptable disdain.

Judging by the litany of fundamental failings coming to light, ranging from provision of just one emergency exit to the use of external cladding which did not to conform to the USA’s safety standards, this is a tragedy 40 years in the making following the construction of the 24-storey block in the 1970s.

Of course the immediate priority should be the search and rescue operation, and provision of practical, financial and emotional support for all those left destitute, rather than the scapegoating of politicians from Mrs May to local officials who did not ensure the building, located in London’s wealthiest district, was properly maintained.

That said, the Government has been slow to recognise the scale of this tragedy – Communities Secretary Sajid Javid’s breathtaking lack of urgency during a round of broadcast interviews was contemptible – and it’s little surprise that Labour intend to stage an emergency Commons debate on Monday week.

By then, it will be too late. For some, this will be the final insult. After the ceremonial formalities of the State Opening of Parliament next Wednesday, the subsequent debate on the Queen’s Speech – normally one of the more jocular occasions – should be postponed to enable an emergency debate on the Grenfell Tower disaster, and wider ramifications for housing policy, to take place. An avoidable tragedy that would shame poverty-stricken countries, the blackened tower – and simmering public anger – will dominate the political landscape for years to come. The sooner Ministers recognise this, and the need to belatedly put safety before cost, the better.