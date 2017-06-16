YP Comment: Jo Cox’s legacy

IT is totally in keeping with Jo Cox’s vivacious personality that the first anniversary of the Batley and Spen MP’s murder should be the prelude to a weekend of celebrations to mark her legacy.

A desperately difficult day for her grieving family, and all those who came to know, admire and respect this force of nature, it’s a measure of Jo’s impact in her all-too-short life that this landmark has inspired The Great Get Together.

With neighbourhood events intended to celebrate Jo’s view that communities do, in fact, have more in common in a troubled world, the mother-of-two – who was only elected to Parliament in 2015 to represent the area where she grew up – embodied the best of politics and how it should be conducted. As such, it’s all the more tragic that it falls to others to honour her values – she was a politician who genuinely saw the best in everyone that she came across. As her sister Kim Leadbeater said: “I can’t remember anyone not liking Jo.”