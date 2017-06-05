YP Comment: Last of an era – Peter Sallis was a TV great

EVEN THOUGH Peter Sallis hailed from Twickenham, he will always be synonymous with TV’s Last of the Summer Wine, Britain’s longest-running TV comedy series, which was filmed in Holmfirth and became a national institution.

He played the mild-mannered Norman Clegg and was the only actor to appear in all 295 episodes of a show which represented the best of BBC light entertainment.

Though younger generations will remember Mr Sallis as the unmistakable voice behind eccentric inventor Wallace in Nick Park’s animated films in more recent times, it was his on-screen rapport with Michael Bates (Foggy) and Bill Owen (Compo) in Last of the Summer Wine that came to define this most genial of actors.

This was a mischievous triumvirate who truly entertained millions with their musings and mishaps. And, unlike today’s so-called comedians, they never took themselves seriously. His passing at the age of 96 really is the last of an era.