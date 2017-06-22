YP Comment: Lessons in politics

JUDGING by the response to the Queen’s Speech, and determination of Theresa May’s opponents to maximise her discomfort, there’s little likelihood of a consensus being built on those issues that should, transcend party politics.

Take education. Two million families are being sent letters requesting financial support because the increased funding made available by the Government can’t keep up with the needs and demands of schools.

And, at the same time, a study by the OECD says young children from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds need as much high-quality early education and care if they’re to have any chance of holding their own in later life.

As such, the homework question facing MPs from all parties is this: At a time when skills have never been more important, how should these issues be reconciled when the public finances are so stretched?

The fact that the Chancellor can’t write a blank cheque means that politicians, schools and LEAs will need to be far more pragmatic and think outside the box. They also need to agree an approach which provides teachers with the certainty that they require. With the prevailing political uncertainty complicated still further by the DUP’s unreasonable financial demands if the Northern Ireland party is to form a pact with the Tories, there needs to be a more collegiate approach to policy-making – this power struggle must not be allowed to compromise the future chances of younger generations.