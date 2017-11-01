YP Comment: Let people have devolution say – poll in Doncaster and Barnsley to break deadlock

THE fact that Yorkshire – Britain’s largest county – was the notable absentee when seven regional and city-wide mayors met for the first time adds even greater urgency to ongoing attempts to break this area’s devolution deadlock.

Not only should a region as important, and dynamic, as Yorkshire be present at such gatherings, but this area’s residents do, in fact, expect their leaders to be leading the debate and ensuring the North harnesses its untapped economic potential.

As such, Doncaster and Barnsley Councils deserve credit for seizing the initiative and proposing a community poll that will enable voters to decide whether their best interests rest with Sheffield City-Region or the One Yorkshire option encompassing the whole county.

The two authorities are at the centre of the increasingly polarising debate that continues to be waged while rival regions forge ahead with their own prosperity agendas, and such a vote, if approved by councillors next week, will provide a strong indication of the preference of the most important people of all – local residents.

It is their livelihoods which are the central issue and this type of vote gives the electorate a chance to have its say. There are risks. Some will question the £120,000 cost (much cheaper than a fully fledged referendum or the £2m cost of a potentially enforced South Yorkshire-wide mayoral election next May). Turnout could be low and even the politicians themselves struggle to fathom some of the more complex policies at stake.

As such, it’s all the more reason for local leaders to highlight the issues and engage with the public positively and constructively. For, if they do so, it will clarify Doncaster and Barnsley’s positions and, crucially, raise awareness across Yorkshire about why this county needs to get a move on so it does not miss out on priceless opportunities.