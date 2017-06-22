YP Comment: Low-key Queen’s Speech reveals Theresa May’s weakness

THE absence of the pomp and pageantry traditionally associated with the State Opening of Parliament reflect these testing times.

The horse-drawn procession of the Queen’s golden carriage might have appeared incongruous at a time of national tragedy – and with the Duke of Edinburgh hospitalised with an infection.

And, frankly, the meagre contents of the Queen’s Speech did not warrant full ceremonial honours and the historic symbolism of Her Majesty wearing her crown and state robes – there is a profound sense that this is a Government going through the motions.

Though the low-key legislative programme is intended to span the next two years, the lack of ambition – Brexit apart – has the hallmarks of a minority administration unsure of its own future.

It was certainly not the Queen’s Speech that Theresa May envisaged when she went against her word and called a snap election. Gone were many of the more controversial elements of her manifesto while many of the proposed consumer measures do not warrant legislation – they should be happening as a matter of routine.

And, after having the honour of becoming the first foreign leader to meet the newly-inaugurated Donald Trump in the White House, it’s significant that the American president’s planned visit did not feature in the list of upcoming state occasions. She’s that weak.

A Prime Minister whose initial popularity could be explained by the electorate’s willingness to give her the benefit of the doubt, Mrs May is only in office because the Tory party has no better alternative – hardly her much-vaunted strong and stable leadership.

Yet, while a six-year stint at the Home Office offers evidence of Mrs May’s resilience, the success of this Queen’s Speech will depend on whether she, and her party, is still in a position to put forward a new programme in 2019.

After promising the “best possible Brexit”, the Prime Minister needs to show political fleet-footedness and personal nimbleness in demonstrating that it can make progress on Britain’s exit from the EU while also retaining the ability to change the country for the better without commanding a majority in the Commons. And even this may not be enough.

Lessons in politics

JUDGING by the response to the Queen’s Speech, and determination of Theresa May’s opponents to maximise her discomfort, there’s little likelihood of a consensus being built on those issues that should, transcend party politics.

Take education. Two million families are being sent letters requesting financial support because the increased funding made available by the Government can’t keep up with the needs and demands of schools.

And, at the same time, a study by the OECD says young children from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds need as much high-quality early education and care if they’re to have any chance of holding their own in later life.

As such, the homework question facing MPs from all parties is this: At a time when skills have never been more important, how should these issues be reconciled when the public finances are so stretched?

The fact that the Chancellor can’t write a blank cheque means that politicians, schools and LEAs will need to be far more pragmatic and think outside the box. They also need to agree an approach which provides teachers with the certainty that they require. With the prevailing political uncertainty complicated still further by the DUP’s unreasonable financial demands if the Northern Ireland party is to form a pact with the Tories, there needs to be a more collegiate approach to policy-making – this power struggle must not be allowed to compromise the future chances of younger generations.

The skills test

YORK MINSTER is indicative of the importance of traditional skills passing through the ages. In contrast to today’s glass, steel and concrete edifices, it continues to retain its splendour because it has been lovingly – and faithfully – preserved by craftspeople who have respected and upheld the work of their forebears.

It’s all the more reason to welcome the appointment of three apprentice stonemasons after the Minster received a £170,000 grant from Yorkshire, North and East Ridings Freemasons. Without old skills being passed to new generations, celebrated buildings like York Minster will lose the charm and character which make them priceless assets and so admired around the world.