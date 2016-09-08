YP Comment: May v Corbyn – More questions than answers

AS LEADER of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn’s duty is to hold the Prime Minister to account.

Again, he has failed to do so. After not challenging Theresa May over Boris Johnson’s appointment as Foreign Secretary prior to the summer recess, Mr Corbyn missed further open goals at PMQs.

He could – and should – have asked Mrs May about the absence of any clarity over Brexit. He chose otherwise, leaving this to the subsequent statement on the recent G20 summit when he posed a series of long-winded questions that lacked impetus or gravitas.

He could – and should – have challenged the Tory leader about the possible return of grammar schools and the consequences for social mobility. He declined the opportunity, despite Education Secretary Justine Greening’s concerns being in the public domain thanks to an eagle-eyed photographer.

He could – and should – have asked the PM about her ethical business reforms following the abuse of low-paid staff, traditional Labour voters, at Sports Direct’s Shirebrook factory. Again, he did not seize the initiative.

Of course Mr Corbyn had every right to use his six questions to focus on one of his key themes – housing policy – as he returned to familiar territory by raising questions posed to him by Labour activists. However the most credible Opposition leaders are those who do focus on the most contemporary matters and Mr Corbyn was outflanked by his own backbenchers and Scottish Nationalists who did raise Brexit – the issue of the day.

Given how Mr Corbyn is widely expected to win his re-election battle, this does not bode well for politics per se. A strong opposition is integral to the democratic process and Labour’s front bench – bereft of so many able MPs from Yorkshire – is just not up to the job. It says it all that the greatest threat to Mrs May will come from her own backbenchers as they pursue their own Brexit strategies.

‘Damaged goods’ - Ex-police chief and Sports Direct

UNLIKE other failed executives in the public and private sector, at least Sports Direct chairman Dr Keith Hellawell – a former chief constable of West Yorkshire Police – did tender his resignation in response to the exposure of ‘Victorian’ employment practices.

What is surprising is that Dr Hellawell’s offer was rejected, after it emerged that the controversial firm had wilfully exploited factory workers on zero-hours contracts at its Shirebrook plant and did not pay them the minimum wage in full.

Rightly, many will have been insulted when the former ‘drugs tsar’ told the firm’s AGM: “We have paid back a sum to the workforce who we feel were damaged, if that’s the right word, by the process which we went through. It was paid on August 16 and we are still trying...to trace people who worked for us and have moved on. We are trying to do everything we can to recompense people who were damaged by that process.”

Damaged? Those concerned aren’t ‘damaged goods’ which can be cast off like cut-price football shirts. They are low-paid people subjected to 21st century ‘slave labour’ and Dr Hellawell appears, sadly, to be in denial about his level of culpability. Even though a majority of independent shareholders later voted to give him the red card on a bizarre day which began with Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley emptying his pockets of a wad of £50 notes as he was searched on entry to his own warehouse, the arrogance of these two men defies belief. Refusing to accept the verdict of more responsible shareholders makes Theresa May’s corporate governance reforms even more urgent.

Open for business. Time to celebrate excellence

THAT A record 260 companies entered The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards is significant on two counts. First, it is another rebuttal of the pessimists who predicted economic havoc if Britain voted to leave the European Union. Second, these brilliant entries show that not only is Yorkshire is open for business, but that companies are less reserved when it comes to celebrating innovation – they have a good story to tell and they now want to sell it to the world.

And this is crucial as the Government weighs up its Brexit and industrial strategies before triggering Article 50. Optimism – and individual success stories – will be crucial in highlighting the potential which exists in this region if Ministers do invest in the Northern Powerhouse’s infrastructure.

Furthermore, it is also the best way of challenging those politicians, and BBC commentators, who still appear to be in denial about the historic choice that the country did make on June 23.