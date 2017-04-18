YP Comment: Middleham’s racing heritage

for MORE than two centuries, Middleham – one-time home of King Richard III – has been synonymous with the sport of kings. Derby and Grand National winners have been trained from this quiet corner of Wensleydale where horses continue to reign supreme.

As its open day showed, horse racing drives the rural economy in these parts and the commitment of stable staff – the sport’s unsung heroes – is second to none. To them, every horse is a champion and treated as such. For, while it is the lucky owners, trainer and jockey who take the plaudits after each triumph, racing is, in fact, the ultimate team sport and such engaging events shine a light on those working tirelessly behind-the-scenes to ensure the horses in their charge are treated like royalty.