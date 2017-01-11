YP Comment: Morrisons rolls back the years

LIKE the famous Mark Twain adage ‘reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated’, the same principle applies to a resurgent Morrisons which has just posted its best Christmas trading results for seven years.

Far from the discounters eating, still further, into the profits of the established high street supermarkets, the Bradford-based institution continues to reinvent itself under chief executive David Potts.

Embracing many of the values of the company’s founding father Sir Ken Morrison, the store’s Best range offers quality meals at affordable prices while there is belated recognition that customer service matters. This is important. As Mr Potts said himself, this is “a colleague-led turnaround”. Too slow to respond to the systemic changes that have taken place in British retail over the past decade, the store is now in a better position to withstand the upheavals that will occur in the future – good news for Morrisons and Yorkshire.

Morrisons enjoys best Christmas sales for seven years