YP Comment: National rider’s miracle victory

EVEN though Definitly Red’s misfortune at Aintree – rider Danny Cook’s saddle slipped when the horse was impeded by a faller – means Malton’s wait for its first ever Grand National winner continues, the town played a very significant part in the success of winning jockey Derek Fox.

Without the medical support he received at Jack Berry House, the Injured Jockeys Fund rehab centre, he would not have recovered from the dislocated right collarbone and fractured left wrist that he suffered on March 9 in time to ride the heroic One For Arthur to glory.

His first ride in the world’s greatest steeplechase, he spent three weeks in the Ryedale town building up his strength and declared, hours before the big race, that he’d never been fitter. Though it was typical of Fox in his moment of triumph to credit his physios and the indomitable Jack Berry, the Leeds-born trainer who was the driving force behind this £3m facility, his own determination to win the race of his life – and just make the Aintree line-up – is just the latest National miracle to inspire the wider world of sport.