YP Comment: Old crafts are truly priceless

YORK MINSTER is indicative of the importance of traditional skills passing through the ages. In contrast to today’s glass, steel and concrete edifices, it continues to retain its splendour because it has been lovingly – and faithfully – preserved by craftspeople who have respected and upheld the work of their forebears.

It’s all the more reason to welcome the appointment of three apprentice stonemasons after the Minster received a £170,000 grant from Yorkshire, North and East Ridings Freemasons. Without old skills being passed to new generations, celebrated buildings like York Minster will lose the charm and character which make them priceless assets and so admired around the world.