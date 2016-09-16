YP Comment: Orgreave: Now for the truth... Yorkshire Post revelations prompt inquiry

IF it wasn’t for The Yorkshire Post’s investigative journalism, the case for a fresh inquiry into the police’s handling of the totemic ‘Battle of Orgreave’ in the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike would not have been so overwhelming that it was acceded to by Home Secretary Amber Rudd within hours of her meeting justice campaigners.

Government caves in to demands for probe into police brutality against miners at Orgreave

Orgreave: The 30-year quest for the truth

Our exclusive revelations about South Yorkshire Police’s conduct of the subsequent investigation prior to the collapse of the prosecution of dozens of arrested pickets, alleged links with the inquiry into the Hillsborough tragedy five years later and the influence exerted at the time by Margaret Thatcher’s government again demonstrate the importance of a free Press and its ability to investigate those in authority without fear or favour.

The fact that the clashes at the infamous Orgreave coking plant cause so much controversy and bitterness three decades later explains the importance of an inquiry to set the record straight and determine the extent of the alleged establishment cover-up.

It’s important, however, that Mrs Rudd learns the lessons from past miscarriage of justice inquiries which have become too costly and too elongated. She needs to ensure total transparency effectively and efficiently – the public interest demands nothing less.

Equally the inquiry – and the media’s reporting of proceedings – has a duty to be even-handed and acknowledge both the grievance suffered by those pickets wrongly accused of breaking the law and the provocation that the police faced in these tempestuous times as officers struggled to uphold the rule of law.

Though this truth and reconciliation process will be challenging to both sides, it is also critical if South Yorkshire Police is to win back the public’s trust following a succession of scandals, past and present, which continue to impinge upon its reputation.