YP Comment: Osborne’s earnings in America

THE defence of MPs is not made any easier, however, by George Osborne, a former chancellor who failed – judging by this week’s Autumn Statement – to fulfil his oft-repeated promise to fix the roof while the sun was shining.

Sacked by Theresa May in one of the Prime Minister’s first acts, Mr Osborne has subsequently amassed £320,000 from five speaking engagements in the United States. Americans must think more highly of the top Tory who can command £80,000 for as little as two hours work than those here on the receiving end of his austerity agenda.

It will be interesting to see if Mr Osborne donates his rich pickings to charity and whether his next speech is in Parliament where he made his first intervention this week, albeit a brief one, since his chancellorship ended. If not, his voters, and others, will have reason to question his priorities and ask, yet again, if it is right for MPs to pursue outside interests while in office.