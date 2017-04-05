YP Comment: Parking problems

Receiving a parking ticket is a stressful moment for any motorist – but particularly so when it is unwarranted. It is completely right to expect drivers to stick to the rules of the road, but neither should they be unfairly punished if they haven’t done anything wrong.

New figures published today show the extent to which parking wardens can get it wrong in the region, with more than 13,000 people across Yorkshire successfully appealing against tickets they had been issued with.

In North Yorkshire, more than half of the 11,000 appeals made between January and October were successful, while between 30 and 40 per cent of parking fines were scrapped on appeal by councils in Scarborough, Calderdale, Kirklees, Sheffield and Rotherham.

Experts say that even after having a challenge rejected by the council, around 50 per cent of drivers who make a further appeal to the independent Traffic Penalty Tribunal are successful. Equally, many motorists subjected to parking fines are put off from contesting the charge because of the threat of having to pay more should the appeal fail.

Often, problems with overzealous parking wardens are down to inadequate signage that confuses motorists not deeply familiar with the street they are attempting to park in.

A pragmatic approach is needed from councils who rake in huge amounts each year from such fines. If parking penalties are to be imposed, they have a duty to ensure it is entirely clear to motorists where they are banned from leaving their vehicles. Upholding the law has to be a two-way street.