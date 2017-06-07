YP Comment: Playing the numbers game

It’s a tried and tested counting method that dates back to our ancient ancestors, and now a team of researchers have concluded that using their fingers can help young children with their maths.

The new study, carried out by Sheffield Hallam University, suggests that playing games with their fingers, alongside number games such as dominos, boosts youngsters’ results when it comes to simple arithmetic.

Researchers said the findings, which involved 137 children aged six and seven, could be useful for teachers in developing children’s understanding of numbers.

