Yp Comment: Police are not surrogate carers

THE EXTENT to which police officers are becoming surrogate carers to the mentally ill and vulnerable is not a new phenomenon – Halifax MP Holly Lynch, a policeman’s daughter, has been highlighting this issue for months and her experiences tally with the findings of Sir Thomas Winsor, the HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary.

Yet, because of shortcomings in the provision of psychiatric care and such like, it invariably falls to the police to respond to those mentally unstable individuals whose behaviour gives cause for concern – indeed there are instances of those concerned having to spend a night in the cells for their own safety.

Unless the next Government recognises the need to invest in mental health services, police resources will become so stretched by such cases – and also the time spent searching for dementia sufferers who have been reported missing – that they simply won’t have the time to investigate crimes or maintain street patrols.

However a consequence of the early election called unexpectedly by Theresa May this week is that efforts by Ms Lynch to introduce new laws to give added legal protection to the police, and other emergency workers, when they’re physically assaulted will, regrettably, fall by the wayside.

As such, it can only be hoped that the next Government gives an early indication that it will reappraise the specific challenges facing the police, and ensure that they receive far greater support from those agencies tasked with protecting the mentally ill, so patients no longer suffer the indignity of being passed from the proverbial pillar to post.