YP Comment: Policing landmark

official CONFIRMATION that Dee Collins is the new chief constable of West Yorkshire Police marks another milestone in policing – she is the first woman to hold the role in the constabulary’s history.

Further evidence that the police hierarchy is endeavouring to be more representative of the community it serves with more women, and officers from ethnic minority backgrounds, in senior positions, this appointment also fills the leadership void following the suspension, and retirement, of Mark Gilmore, the previous chief.

Though Ms Collins has been Temporary Chief Constable for a considerable period, and has been promoted on merit, residents of West Yorkshire will, moving forward, expect a far better response than the chaotic scenes from the ‘wild west’ which were witnessed in Leeds city centre when officers struggled to round up a group of maniac motorcyclists whose recklessness was endangering public safety. The success of her tenureship will depend on the strength of her force’s relationship with the law-abiding public who, frankly, remain perturbed by the police’s totally ineffectual response on Monday night.

Police bosses announce new Chief Constable appointment