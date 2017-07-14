YP Comment: Priceless value of rural towns. Gove’s countryside challenge

MICHAEL Gove was left in no doubt about the importance of farming, and the rural economy, when he visited the Great Yorkshire Show this week. At least the Environment Secretary attended in person; many of his predecessors declined invitations.

The question is whether he can become a champion for the countryside in a Government bogged down by Brexit – Sir Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office, warned yesterday that Government IT systems simply aren’t ready for the task ahead. This is particularly pertinent to agriculture given the Rural Payments Agency’s well-documented difficulties when it comes to processing EU farm subsidies under existing arrangements.

It also remains to be seen whether Mr Gove can convince his colleagues about the importance of rural affairs – Jake Berry, the Northern Powerhouse Minister, appears to be of the view that regional policy should begin and end in cities like Leeds and Sheffield. Yet, while their importance to the wider Yorkshire economy should never be under-estimated, nor, too, should the potential of small towns in rural locations. Many here have found their own niche – Malton prides itself on being the destination for food lovers – and are thriving as a result.

However, as the widely-respected Civitas think-tank makes clear in a new report that is required reading for both Defra and Leeds MP Rachel Reeves, the newly-elected chairman of Parliament’s business select committee, more could be done if planners and policy-makers realised that such towns do appeal to entrepreneurs, rather than big corporations, and policies should be more supportive of small-scale developments. As well as highlighting the importance of utilities, including roads and broadband connectivity, this report places a premium on regional banking – a key point at a time when the network of local branches is being decimated – and the case for small firms being encouraged to take on apprentices to offer hope to young people.

Over to you, Mr Gove. If your actions speak louder than your words in the next 12 month’s, you’ll be assured an even more receptive welcome at the 2018 Great Yorkshire Show – assuming, of course, that Theresa May’s government survives.

National interest

PUBLICATION of the Repeal Bill to remove the supremacy of Brussels law marks another milestone as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. The most complicated legislative exercise ever to be undertaken, Britain’s future prospects – and international credibility – depend on Brexit being implemented as smoothly as possible.

It is in the national interest that this happens, and this overwhelming necessity needs to be uppermost in the minds of Parliamentarians as they prepare to debate the necessary legislation before a series of cliff-edge votes where the outcome cannot be assured after Theresa May lost her majority.

Even though a majority of MPs voted for Remain in the June 2016 vote, they do need to respect the national outcome. Nevertheless, it is also up to them to bring their expertise and influence to bear. In turn, the Government needs to demonstrate that it is prepared to listen to those opponents, and experts, who have the relevant experience and amend plans where appropriate. If Mrs May, and her Brexit Secretary David Davis, are able to show some more humility, they might avoid some of the political traps that are likely to be set by their more opportunist opponents on both sides of the House of Commons.

Taking liberties

FOR the benefit of human rights group Liberty, police officers would prefer not to wear spit hoods. However, given the vile conduct of certain criminals, it’s an understandable precaution on the part of those constabularies that are looking to protect their officers from such assaults.

The fact there’s far greater awareness about this issue, and the health risks that police face when they come into contact with saliva, is thanks, in no small part, to policeman’s daughter Holly Lynch, the MP for Halifax.

To her credit, she has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament, not least after a criminal with hepatitis C was jailed for eight weeks last year for spitting in the eye of a police officer in West Yorkshire.

“If the answer is not spit hoods, it could again be tougher sentencing, but let us have that debate. Let us have it quickly and let us ensure officers on the front line are protected,” she said.

Let’s hope that Liberty accepts that police officers have rights too – rights that should now be upheld.