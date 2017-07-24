YP Comment: Pride in manufacturing sector

IT IS heartening that manufacturing in our region is in good health, especially given the backdrop of economic uncertainty.

To have achieved the highest jobs growth of any region in the UK should be hailed as a major achievement which is testament to the hard work, flexibility and innovative approach of our manufacturing sector.

The new figures from industry body EEF underline that manufacturers remain a bedrock of the region’s economy, accounting for more than 10 per cent of the workforce.

They believe the outlook is positive and confidence within the sector remains strong – both good signs for the future.

And crucially, those companies are at the forefront of Yorkshire’s ambitions to be a significant player on the global stage, with more than half the region’s exports going to the EU.

The Government must take note of this as part of the detailed negotiations over how Britain leaves the EU, and heed calls for an industrial strategy that boosts further growth and jobs.

The strength of Yorkshire’s manufacturing puts us in a good position to withstand any economic shocks that result from Brexit. It should be central to the Government’s position on future relations with the EU that this strength is maintained and built upon.

That means minimising uncertainty over future investment in manufacturing and ensuring that if the sector wishes to bring in skilled workers from the EU to help it grow, there should be no barrier to doing so.