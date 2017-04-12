YP Comment: Prince of Wales to the rescue

THE special affinity that Prince Charles enjoys with rural areas was self-evident when he met flooding victims in Cumbria. He took the devastated town of Appleby to his heart when he visited the Cumbrian community shortly after Storm Desmond destroyed homes, businesses and livelihoods in December 2015 and wanted to meet residents to hear about their struggles – and whether proposed remedial measures will be sufficiently robust or not.

It’s a key point which will resonate in Yorkshire where the flurry of ministers to the county following the floods of more than 15 months ago has slowed to a trickle as the issue drops down the political agenda faster than a receding river. Where politicians fear to go, the heir to the throne leads by example and it is to be hoped that he also mentions this county’s plight when he next pens one of his infamous ‘black spider’ letters to the powers-that-be.

After all, Yorkshire’s flooding victims have still to forgive the last Government for its mealy-mouthed response. Only last week, The Yorkshire Post revealed that EU funds earmarked for this region had been used to fund Whitehall’s administrative costs and repay grants paid out by Brussels following the 2007 floods. And they’ve certainly not forgotten David Cameron’s temerity to express his “love” for Yorkshire when he had presided over a lacklustre response that contained such little empathy and urgency. With insurance giant Aviva UK pressing for more effective cover for small businesses in flood-risk areas, this is one instance where Prince Charles should not hesitate to use his unique position to influence Ministers. Over to you, Sir.