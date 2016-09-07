YP Comment: Sports Direct is Theresa May acid test – and why ex police chief must quit

FOR many, Brexit will be the defining test of Theresa May’s premiership.

For others, particularly the less well-off, it will the new PM’s ability to stand up for the interests of all – and not just the “privileged few”. A key determinant will be whether firms like Sports Direct continue to pursue the 21st century equivalent of ‘slave labour’.

It is, frankly, inexcusable that a first world democracy tolerated such injustices for so long before the media, and a Westminster select committee, exposed Mike Ashley, the company’s founder, as an unacceptable face of capitalism. Without the robustness of these inquiries – investigations which proved far more effective than the supine response of past governments – Sports Direct would not have been shamed into reviewing working practices at its Shirebrook depot and high street shops. Now casual staff will be offered 12 guaranteed hours a week, instead of zero-hours contracts, while warehouse staff are to be paid above the National Minimum Wage.

However this must not excuse the company’s board of directors who have been headed by former West Yorkshire chief constable Keith Hellawell since 2009 when he was appointed chairman. As significant shareholders call for Tony Blair’s one-time drugs tsar to step aside because of the board’s inability to provide sufficient oversight, Mr Hellawell must now consider his position – he has little if any moral authority left – so a new team, including factory floor representatives, can be put in place to repair Sports Direct’s battered reputation.

In the meantime, the Sports Direct saga gives added urgency to the PM’s promised corporate governance reforms which are intended to prevent the exploitation of blue collar workers by unscrupulous bosses. She will be changing Britain for the better if she delivers – and implements – this philosophical and ethical u-turn on the part of the Tories by the end of the decade.

Cricket by the sea

VIEWING the unfolding action from a pinstriped deckchair, the distant sound of seagulls competing with the thwack of willow on leather, sporting aficionados the world over will tell you there is no finer place to watch a game of cricket than at Scarborough.

It is reassuring to see that Yorkshire CCC agrees. Despite cuts to next season’s fixture list, the club has decided to keep its traditional pair of four-day Championship matches at North Marine Road.

The news will be welcomed by the thousands of spectators who fill the ground for each fixture, turning the clock back to a bygone era and keeping alive the spirit of a ground that has hosted so many greats of the summer game during its rich 153-year history.

Also pleasing is the fact that Yorkshire reached this decision after consulting its members, who were resoundingly in favour of retaining the matches.

Sport in this country is riddled with organisations that pay little more than lip service – at best – to those whose support keeps them in business. Yorkshire and its chief executive Mark Arthur therefore deserve credit, not just for listening but for asking in the first place.

Scarborough councillors are currently voicing concerns as to the proliferation of take-aways in the town, which they fear are tarnishing its image.

Many may agree. However, the continuation of County Championship cricket at the seaside ground will provide better cheer for all those connected with Scarborough, as well as the supporters who flock there each summer. Now one just has to hope next season’s fixtures at North Marine Road form part of another Yorkshire title defence.

Hooray for Harry

THOUGH few in Britain expected Rio to eclipse the success and spectacle of London four years ago, Brazil acquitted itself admirably in its staging of this summer’s Olympic Games, providing a glorious hightlights reel of sporting excellence and Team GB triumph.

Rather less praiseworthy, however, is the local organising committee’s handling of preparations for the Paralympics, which officially get under way with this evening’s opening ceremony.

The organisation of this hugely significant event has been hampered by a shortage of funds and desperately poor ticket sales. So well done to Prince Harry, and others, who have responded to the #FillTheSeats Campaign by donating money so that local youngsters can attend the Games.

Now the stage is set for our Paralympians to inspire thousands in the Rio stadiums, along with the watching millions at home.