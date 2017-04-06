YP Comment: Syria desperation

as always, Britain’s response to the despicable nerve gas attack in Syria, just the latest slaughter of young innocents, could not have been more sincere. Priti Patel, the International Development Secretary, said “history will judge” the international community’s response, while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the co-host of a special summit at the EU, called for a unified humanitarian approach and political solution to this stain on the global conscience.

Wise words by both – but there’s a catch. Economic sanctions have been proven not to work, President Bashir Assad’s regime remains deaf to the world’s condemnation of such abhorrent acts, while there remains little appetite for Britain intensifying its military action after Parliament endorsed extended RAF air strikes to Islamic State targets.

With Downing Street insisting “nobody is talking” about an armed response to the latest atrocity, the civilised world appears to be running out of meaningful options as the death toll increases by the hour.

With Russia’s involvement in the conflict complicating matters still further, and the stance of President Donald Trump another ‘known unknown’ to paraphrase former US secretary of state Donald Rumsfeld, the need for international leadership – and dialogue – has never been greater or more urgent. Is there any diplomat remotely capable of bringing hope to the Syrians crying for help because they remain trapped in a hell-hole that they have to call home?