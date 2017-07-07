YP Comment: Thatcher’s statue – A defining symbol of civic pride

IF plans to erect a statue of Margaret Thatcher outside the Houses of Parliament are dropped because of concerns about vandalism, it will speak more about this country’s values, and the decline of respect and deference, rather than the policies that were pursued by Britain’s first female prime minister.

Even though Baroness Thatcher’s daughter Carol is said to be upset that the planned statue does not include her mother’s infamous handbag, an important principle is at stake – it is one of the great traditions of Britain that monuments are erected to prominent public figures who have played an important role in this country’s history.

These should include people from all walks of life, not just those revered and celebrated by the political left – or the hoodlums who once defaced the statue of Winston Churchill, the great defender of liberty, which stands proudly on Parliament Square. As such, the final decision on the Thatcher tribute will reveal if there’s any civic pride left in Britain – or not.