YP Comment: The politicians afraid of debate

THIS continues to be an unsatisfactory election. Called because of Brexit, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn’s polarising campaigns have been overshadowed by two terrorist outrages. Yet, while Thursday’s poll is effectively a question of leadership and who is the best person to lead the country, it’s also about which party has the necessary team that can govern effectively in the national interest.

Mrs May certainly made a virtue of this at her London press conference yesterday before heading to Bradford. Yet, despite this, Chancellor Philip Hammond has been conspicuous by his absence while Diane Abbott, the Shadow Home Secretary and prominent London politician, did not lead Labour’s response following the latest terrorist attack.

In part, this is because campaigns have been allowed to become presidential. But, equally, there’s been a reluctance for front-benchers to debate with their opponents. Contrast this with the civilised manner in which William Hague and David Miliband debated foreign affairs during previous campaigns – or how George Osborne, Ed Balls and Vince Cable relished their regular exchanges on the economy. As a result of Brexit, neither the economy or foreign policy has diminished in importance or significance. Quite the opposite, hence voters have every reason to feel short-changed.