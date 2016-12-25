YP Comment: The Queen’s message of encouragement

THE Queen’s deep faith and steadfast sense of duty means she would not have missed Sandringham’s traditional Christmas service without good reason – and we wish Her Majesty well as she recovers from the heavy cold which has laid low so many of her loyal subjects.

Our thoughts are also with the Royal family after the announcement that Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike had lost their unborn child, a tragic note on which to end 2016.

A tumultuous year which has been unfathomable to many, even those great occasions of joy, like the world-beating example set Team GB’s all-conquering Olympians and Paralympians in Rio, left ordinary people feeling humble in comparison. Yet, as the Queen noted in a sensitively-composed festive address pre-recorded before illness struck, the often unheralded work of volunteers and carers still produces “extraordinary” results and that communities should not under-estimate their collective power to make a difference.

Citing Mother Teresa’s example, Her Majesty said: “Even with the inspiration of others, it’s understandable that we sometimes think the world’s problems are so big that we can do little help. On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.”

Wise words in keeping with Her Majesty’s values, they also show the enduring importance of those charities and voluntary organisations which are the bedrock of Britain. And, for inspiration, they have no finer example than the Queen whose example continues to offer so much hope and reassurance to so many in an uncertain world.