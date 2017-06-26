YP Comment: The Tories, DUP – and Yorkshire. Region’s MPs must come to party

THE Parliamentary pact negotiated by Scarborough-born chief whip Gavin Williamson, and which Theresa May has now agreed with Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, will bring about three benefits.

First, it means the Government can just about muster together a Commons majority if they’re no rebellions, starting with Thursday’s vote on the Queen’s Speech which should give Mrs May the authority to remain PM. It buys the Tory leader precious time.

Second, concessions negotiated by the DUP mean that the pensions triple lock, and winter fuel payments, will remain in place for senior citizens across the United Kingdom – alienating the elderly has been a costly lesson in more ways than one for the Conservatives, though it remains to be seen how these measures will now be funded.

Third, the promise to invest an additional £1.5bn in Northern Ireland’s economy places an added onus on all political parties in the province to end the political paralysis that has left the Stormont power-sharing assembly in abeyance.

The whole of the United Kingdom will pay the price if political deadlock remains in Belfast, even more so given that future border arrangements between Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland are critical to safeguarding the hard-won peace and also the implementation of Brexit.

However, while people on this side of the Irish Sea will be relieved to learn that the DUP deal does not extend to issues of social conscience, it should be noted that the agreement only lasts for the duration of this Parliament. If the May government survives, and is in a position to deliver another Queen’s Speech in two years time, Ms Foster’s party will be able to make fresh demands.

Yet, while the Government’s fate is dependent on the support DUP’s tranche of 10 MPs, the same is equally true of the 15 Conservative MPs now representing Yorkshire constituencies. Given the current state of play, they, too, should be using their collective influence to ensure that promises made to this region, most notably on infrastructure investment, are honoured in full. With this county’s devolution arrangements in a state of limbo, it’s even more important that this region’s MPs come to the party and make their intentions clear to Mr Williamson.