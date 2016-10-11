YP Comment: Theresa May must keep Brexit options open

it WAS inevitable that some MPs would seek clarification on the Government’s Brexit negotiating strategy following the mixed messages at last week’s Tory conference.

Yesterday’s emergency statement by David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, and today’s urgent debate in the Commons, are just the precursor to the challenges facing senior Ministers.

However the Government’s opponents, headed by Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg, do need to tread carefully. These former party leaders found themselves on the wrong side of the argument when the most important electorate of all – the British public – voted on June 23 to defy the political establishment and leave the European Union, and it should be the duty of all MPs to uphold the will of the people rather than undermine Theresa May’s fledgling administration.

It’s also vital that political interventions, such as a Commons vote on the Government’s tactics, do not compromise Ministers like Mr Davis, the Haltemprice and Howden MP. Judging by the recently published diary written by David Cameron’s press officer Sir Craig Oliver, Britain would not be facing such a predicament if the former prime minister had made more demands of EU leaders who, by all accounts, were willing to make significant concessions because they so valued trading links with the United Kingdom.

Negotiating in public by soundbite will not secure the best long-term deal for Britain and Mrs May is wise to stick to her guns. Her business-like style of leadership is more likely to work than her predecessor’s complacent approach and she is wise to keep all options open for as long as possible while being open to ideas from business leaders and other informed experts.

Doctor’s orders

CONTRARY to popular perception, not all GP receptionists are heavy-handed individuals who go out of their way to be as awkward as possible. The overwhelming majority are professionals who do their utmost to assist patients at a time when there is a chronic shortage of family doctors and, therefore, appointment slots at surgeries. As such, their good humour is to be admired.

However, in the aftermath of World Mental Health Day when so many people spoke so candidly about their own experiences in order to raise awareness about the plight of those who do still suffer in silence, it is important that receptionists – and all other medical staff – are sensitive to the concerns of patients seeking assistance. For some, just summoning up the strength to arrange an appointment is an ordeal because they don’t want to be a burden or feel embarrassed about their predicament. Understandably, they don’t want to face a barrage of questions about their health – and then be told that they have to wait three weeks, or more, for a slot because a receptionist has deemed their symptoms to be non-urgent.

The situation is made worse by those individuals who choose to exaggerate the seriousness of their condition so they can be seen straight away – such selfishness does nothing to assist seriously ill people who do play by the rules. Two lessons need to be learned from the latest report. First, more GPs need to be recruited as a matter of urgency. Second, patients must never be put off from seeking medical guidance or victimised for doing so. After all, prevention is better than cure – and early intervention will assist the NHS in the longer term.

Tourist trailblazer

THAT the UK’s tourism industry is now worth £127bn a year is not only testament to Britain’s attractions and unrivalled countryside, but the effectiveness of marketing campaigns led by Welcome to Yorkshire and others.

Prior to Sir Gary Verity’s arrival, the then Yorkshire Tourist Board was just another self-serving quango. Now Welcome to Yorkshire is a trailblazer for global tourism and will learn tomorrow whether it has won the race to host cycling’s world championships in 2019.

As the Grand Départ demonstrated, such events are the perfect vehicle for promoting specific regions to a global audience and this county is fortunate to have a dynamic tourism organisation which is the envy of the world because of its ingenuity and innovation.

If the Union Cycliste Internationale endorses Yorkshire’s bid, as it should, it can rest assured that this county will put on an event to rival the Tour de France two summers ago. After all, cycling and Yorkshire are now as synonymous as strawberries and cream at Wimbledon.