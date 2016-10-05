YP Comment: Theresa May must put substance first and not fall for celebrity ‘froth’

IT is not Theresa May’s fault that prime ministers are expected to ingratiate themselves with celebrities or pander to the whims of their PR advisers – Tony Blair started this by inviting Noel Gallagher of Oasis fame to 10 Downing Street when Cool Britannia was so in vogue after New Labour’s landslide win of 1997.

Yet, after being asked to reveal her favourite scone recipe as part of a major newspaper interview previewing her first Tory conference as party leader and PM, perhaps Mrs May will resist such invitations, however tempting, in the future or simply say that she has more pressing priorities – like Brexit – when asked to name her favourite chef, reality TV show or make of shoe.

After all, she made her mark as Home Secretary because of her policies rather than her TV viewing habits. Just because she’s the Prime Minister tasked with presiding over Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union does not mean that Mrs May should ingratiate herself with the type of celebrity ‘froth’ that has so cheapened politics – being some kind of enigma when it comes to political friendships can be a strength.

Her business-like demeanour has already earned the grudging respect of many because she’s succeeded in being prime ministerial and not presidential unlike Mr Blair and David Cameron. She’s also a leader with a social conscience, as exemplified by her leadership at the Home Office on Hillsborough, Orgreave and campaigns to end the sexual degradation of women.

And while Brexit has inevitably dominated the Conservative conference, Mrs May should use her keynote speech today to set out her philosophy, principles and priorities. When asked what angered her most of all during a more revealing interview yesterday, she paused before replying with the word “injustice”. There was another pause before she added “child sexual abuse, modern slavery, when we see the powerful abuse their position”. How Theresa May uses her authority to tackle these issues, and many more, will help – in time – to define her legacy. She should not forget this.

Doctor’s orders

EVEN though the decision to increase the number of places at medical school is long-overdue as the NHS contends with the worst staffing crisis in its history, it is also important that Jeremy Hunt does not demonise overseas-trained doctors and nurses.

Like it or not, Yorkshire’s hospitals, GP surgeries and care homes are so short of fully-trained staff that they are dependent on medics from overseas countries provided that those concerned have the necessary qualifications and have a competent command of the English language. And this remains the case – it will take several years before a new generation of doctors and nurses reach the requisite standard.

However it is also important that Mr Hunt, who was extremely fortunate to retain his Cabinet position when Theresa May came to power, does not pander to the so-called Little Englanders as politics becomes even more polarised by Brexit. Put simply, newly-trained medical staff from this country might have to travel overseas to add to their expertise in a particular specialism – while it will be a source of regret if the NHS shut itself off from the rest of the world.

The challenge is making sure that Brexit, and immigration changes, do not jeopardise care. Training a new generation of UK doctors is only part of the remedy – they still have to be persuaded to devote their careers to working for the NHS at a time when morale is rock bottom.

Willett should let his golf do the talking

AS the world of golf paid its respects to the trailblazing Arnold Palmer whose buccaneering approach on and off the fairways transformed the gentleman’s game into a global sport, perhaps Sheffield’s US Masters champion Danny Willett – and other member’s of Europe’s defeated Ryder Cup team – might care to reflect on the American’s values as he returns home.

After a chastening experience like the one endured by Willett on the banks of Lake Hazeltine, his profanities at the subsequent Press conference when asked to sum up the Ryder Cup were, frankly, an embarrassment. This clergyman’s son may have been speaking in jest, he was being high-fived at the time by Lee Westwood, but it is doubtful that Palmer – or any top footballer – would have been so unprofessional. Perhaps Willett should allow his golf to do the talking until he becomes as accomplished as Palmer – today’s players will always be in the debt of this all-time great.