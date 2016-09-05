YP Comment: Theresa May’s confident G20 summit debut

THERESA May’s debut on the international stage at the G20 summit has been an auspicious one. She has managed a series of potentially difficult meetings with a tact and diplomacy that bodes well for Britain’s future place in the world.

The Brexit vote left the Prime Minister in an awkward position when dealing with her fellow global leaders for the first time, given that it is not yet clear when Britain will leave the EU, or on what terms regarding future trade and controls on immigration.

Against the backdrop of that uncertainty, Mrs May has been adroit in stressing that Britain is open for business and intends to be a good friend to all our international partners, whether in Europe or beyond.

That inclusive and positive approach, underlined by the emphasis on her optimism about Britain’s future outside the EU was exactly the right tone to strike.

Trade deals are the key to this country’s future prosperity and Mrs May has been notably effective in using the summit to lay the groundwork for them. Indeed, Australia has already stated its keenness to forge such a deal, which gives the Prime Minister cause for further optimism.

Nevertheless, she was wise to warn yesterday that there will be difficulties ahead. Reservations about Brexit expressed by Japan and the United States, who have warned about the impact on investment in Britain, inevitably mean problems will arise.

Mrs May’s calm, pragmatic and measured approach appears to have impressed her fellow leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, as well as the more amenable Barack Obama and Indian premier Narendra Modi.

As she prepares to fly home from China, the Prime Minister can reflect on a job well done in establishing solid working relationships for Britain’s benefit in the months and years ahead.

Poverty threat

POVERTY remains a curse upon too many communities in Yorkshire, as demonstrated by the new report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which shows many households existing on a financial knife-edge.

It is a sobering statistic that almost three-quarters of people in our region believe they would be unable to meet their financial commitments for a month if they lost their job, and a third believe they are at risk of falling into poverty at some point in the future.

The familiar problems of low pay, housing costs and skills shortages lie at the heart of the difficulties, which encompass every area.

They also illustrate once more the north-south divide that exists. Areas in the south of England are far better off. Closing that divide by rebalancing the economy and giving the North a fairer deal must be a priority for the Government.

There are no easy answers, and no quick fix to be found. But the health of the economy is surely at the heart of lifting people out of poverty and giving them a measure of financial security.

A rebalanced economy that creates both jobs and security of employment is the best hope for addressing the worries identified in the report.

A renewed emphasis on skills training is important too, as it would increase people’s employability and chances of moving to better, more highly-paid work.

The Prime Minister came to office promising to help the less well-off. This report is a reminder of the urgency of the need to do that.

Saint Teresa

MOTHER Teresa was, in her lifetime, an international symbol of compassion for the sick and underprivileged whose example reached far beyond the Indian slums which she did so much to help.

And so the tumultuous welcome in St Peter’s Square for her canonisation yesterday was heard around the world. St Teresa’s life continues to inspire those who work with the destitute in the poorest countries.

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to her in 1979 was recognition from the secular world of the value of her untiring work across nearly 50 years, but for the global Roman Catholic community, sainthood was long overdue, even though it had been fast-tracked by Pope John Paul II.

There was an additional dimension to Pope Francis’s canonisation of St Teresa. The occasion reinforced his determination that the church he leads will carry on her work by being a champion of the poorest.