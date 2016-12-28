YP Comment: Time to invest in rolling stock

IF this is the new age of the train with passenger numbers at record numbers, why is the rolling stock the oldest in living memory according to newly-published data?

This juxtaposition is symptomatic of a fundamental failing with the railway industry; namely the failure to invest sufficient sums of money in the most modern trains.

At a time when British manufacturing needs a major shot-in-the-arm ahead of Brexit, it’s disappointing that the country which invented in the railways seems so reluctant to invest in state-of-the-art rolling stock so the passenger experience is more commensurate with the record fares now levied.

More people than ever rely on the railways, the least they deserve is a strategy which plans for the future punctually and reliably.

